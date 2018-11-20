Buckle up, drive safe: Highway patrol troopers to be out in force this Thanksgiving weekend

A stock image shows a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on a highway in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Law enforcement officials on Utah’s interstates will be working extra shifts to curb traffic violations of drivers traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers will be working more than 275 extra shifts over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a news release from the agency. Utah troopers will be specifically looking for unbuckled motorists.

“The goal of the increased enforcement is to save lives and help make sure everyone gets home safely, not just over the Thanksgiving weekend, but every day,” officials wrote on the news release.

The Utah Highway Patrol shared a story of the family of Shantel Anderson, who was involved in a crash on Interstate 15 in June. Minutes before the crash, Shantel Anderson’s son had reminded her to buckle up, officials said.

“Utah Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the crash have said the outcome would have been very different if Shantel had not been buckled up,” officials wrote on the news release.

Extra law enforcement will also be out in force south of St. George on I-15 through Nevada and California.

A combined effort on Wednesday between California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol and Boulder City Police Department will be the “largest enforcement event in recent years to crack down on hazardous moving violations between California and Nevada,” said Jason Buratczuk public information officer and trooper for the Nevada Highway Patrol.

