Police arrest 7 men accused of attempting to meet boys, girls for sex

November 20, 2018
Stock image | Photo by Chalabala via iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE Seven men who were arrested in Washington County during a five-day undercover operation have been charged with attempting to set up a rendezvous with a minor for sex.

The men have been charged in separate cases and each faces a second-degree felony of enticing a minor through electronic means. According to court records, the men believed they were either speaking to a juvenile boy or girl online but who were actually undercover agents.

The operation took place between Wednesday and Saturday, with court records related to the resulting arrests sealed by the 5th District Court at the request of the Washington County Attorney’s Office until the operation concluded.

Undercover officers will be conducting a large series of sting operations designed to identify individuals suspected of violating Utah laws targeting child enticements and sexual exploitation of minors,” Deputy Washington County Attorney Ryan Shaum wrote in the motion requesting court records be temporarily sealed so ongoing investigations wouldn’t be jeopardized.

The operation was conducted by the Utah Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Because aspects of the operation are subject to ongoing investigations, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on details related to the arrests and referred St. George News to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. A call to the office was not returned by the time of publication.

The suspects involved in the operation were arrested by authorities when they reached the locations where they thought they were meeting with a juvenile. Each was charged with a second-degree felony related to enticing a minor. Two of the men received additional charges as noted below.

The suspects are:

  • Robert Reed Nuzman, 58, of Hurricane.
  • Kraig Atkin Powell, 25, of St. George.
  • John Spange, 61, of St. George.
  • Ted Anthony Summerhays, 58, of Santa Clara.
  • Harry Leonard Taylor, 41, of Cedar City.
  • Ross Robert Woolsey, 49, of Hurricane. Woolsey was charged with an additional felonies for enticing a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor.
  • James Allen Wynhoff, 36, of Las Vegas. Wynhoff faces additional felony and a misdemeanor related to drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
Top row from left: Robert Reed Nuzman, Harry Leonard Taylor, Ted Anthony Summerhays, Ross Robert Woolsey. Bottom row from left: John Spange, James Allen Wynhoff, Kraig Atkin Powell, booking photos, November 2018 | Photos courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

5 Comments

  • xbcmc059 November 20, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Which one is the Bishop?

    • Comment November 20, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      maybe all of them. lol

      • Comment November 20, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        no, number 1, 6, and 7 don’t look like bishop material.

  • Kilroywashere November 20, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Hmmmm, I thought I saw Chris Hansen the other day at the mall.

  • Comment November 20, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I have mixed feelings about these sorts of busts. I’d bet most of these guys would never dream of skulking around a jr high school trying to lure kids into there cars. But you put up these profiles on these date apps that are “13 year olds”, and it’s extremely easy for adults look for sex to begin communication with the “13 year olds”. And in a lot of these cases you’ve got “13 year olds” engaging in quite explicit sexual conversations and then agreeing to meet. It’s most definitely an opportunistic thing to do, but I have to question whether most of the men could actually be classified as “sexual predators”. In no way am I saying it’s ok to set up something with an actual 13, but a lot of the guys may have been “baited in” quite aggressively by police.

    I remember a few of there busts were something like this scenario: a mom prostituting her 13 year old daughter over the internet for drug money or something. That adds a whole new layer of depravity to the situation and shows predatory intent by the perps.

    Anyway, glad it’s not my photo up there. That’s extremely embarrassing/shameful. And maybe they are predators…

Leave a Reply

