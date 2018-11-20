April 9, 1932 – Nov. 17, 2018

Lionel Wayne Olsen Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Nov. 17, 2018, at the age of 86.

He was born on April 9, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lionel and Carma Smith Olsen. He graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City and went on to attend the University of Utah.

Wayne was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy for four years as yeoman second class. He served his country with honor from 1950-1954. He married Judy Workman in 1957, had three children and later divorced. He then married Hilde Lang in 1980.

Wayne worked his way up through the banking ranks at First Security Bank and later Commercial Security Bank serving as vice president at both Tooele branches. He was actively involved in the community, volunteering in various capacities. Wayne served as president of the Tooele Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the volunteer Tooele County Fire Department for over 50 years. He was a member of Tooele County Search and Rescue and served 12 years as a volunteer deputy sheriff with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

Wayne was a successful business owner and entrepreneur. He successfully developed and operated the Great American Motor Inn/Comfort Inn – Tooele, Utah, St. George Aviation and Dixie Frozen Yogurt.

He was an avid golfer and won the Tooele Club Championship. He had a passion for flying and spent many years flying his single engine Piper airplane. He volunteered with the city of St. George in the public safety department as a Volunteer in Public Safety officer (VIPS) and Civil Air Patrol. He successfully completed the police academy training at age 70 and served as a juvenile probation officer.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Hilde; sons Wayne (Colette) Olsen III, Salt Lake City, Utah; David (Denise) Olsen, Tooele, Utah; daughter Jennifer (David) Allred, Tooele, Utah; stepchildren Cecilia Russell, Tooele, Utah, Wally (Jennifer) Bankhead, Richfield, Utah, Julie Bankhead, Midvale, Utah, Michael Bankhead, St. George, Utah; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Riddell Harp, Woodland Hills, California.

The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Hospice for their care of Wayne.

Funeral services

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel. There will be a gathering with the family prior to services starting at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

