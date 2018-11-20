Frederick Mason Snow

May 15, 1934 – Nov. 16, 2018

Frederick (Ted) Mason Snow peacefully passed away Nov. 16, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was surrounded by his wife and four children.

He was born in St. George on May 15, 1934, to Bruce and Emma Seegmiller Snow. He spent his early years in Pine Valley, Utah. Every fall, Ted left Pine Valley to attend school in St. George, continuing until he graduated from Dixie High School. After graduating, he attended Utah State University and also served in the Utah National Guard.

Ted grew up on a horse. As a youth, he worked with his father ranching in Pine Valley and continued doing this as an adult. He worked two jobs most of his life. He was an engineer for the Utah Department of Transportation for over 30 years, mainly constructing areas of the freeway from Beaver to St. George.

However, being on horseback and ranching in Pine Valley was the job he loved most. He often worked over a 100 head of cattle through the years. He was one of the last of a generation of the local cowboys.

The summer Ted turned 28 he courted and then married Elma Ann McArthur Haight (and her two young children). They went on to have two more children, raising all four in St. George (and Pine Valley). Every single grandchild will tell you that he was always ready to help: listen to a child read a book, give a ride to or from school, or just a take trip to Harmons. Many in the family still wrap up at night with a quilt tied by their Grandpa.

Ted was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He magnified many callings through the years. He enjoyed being in the Bishopric, serving as a Stake High Councilor, a Temple worker, a Sunday School teacher and especially a Home Teacher.

Ted is survived by his wife Elma Ann; daughters Peggy (Ron) Searle and Shannon (Trent) Western; sons Cortney (Kalynn) Snow and Mason Snow; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and brother Craig Snow. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Frank Snow.

Funeral services

Family and friends may visit on Friday, Nov. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., or on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LDS chapel at 85 S. 400 East (Flood Street), all in St. George.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., also at the Flood Street chapel.

Interment will be Saturday afternoon in the Pine Valley Cemetery, Pine Valley, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.