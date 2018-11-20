Cameron Earl Schuster grew up in Ivins always exploring. He made his way through school and proudly graduated from Snow Canyon High School. He had a passion for 3-wheelers, ceramics and the FFA.

His mentors meant so much to him and always kept him motivated. He loved working with his hands. He was wonderfully skilled at everything he tried. He expressed this through his craftsmanship, especially woodworking.

Cam was such a free spirit, making an impression on everyone he met and everywhere he went. His laugh was so contagious and will continue making everyone smile. Cameron will never be forgotten, as his energy will always be with us and on our minds. He will forever be missed by his friends, family and especially his dog, Lala.

Friends and family are invited to sign Cam’s online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.