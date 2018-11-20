New technology from 1LAW makes access to justice painless and available to everyone

Stock image | Photo courtesy of stevanovicigor/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Life happens. We all know that. We also know there may be occasions when the help of a legal professional is needed but a barrier prevents us from receiving it. And while many would say justice is an international right, let alone a U.S. constitutional one, having access may not always be guaranteed.

A new technology from the personal injury attorneys at 1LAW is attempting to change that dynamic and provide greater access for everyone.

Roadblocks to justice are many, ranging from language complications or lack of financial resources to geographical limitations that prevent someone from seeing a lawyer or the basic knowledge of how the system works in the first place.

In response, the team at 1LAW has developed an IOS application that uses Docubot technology to bridge the gap between consumers and the justice system. With a quick download, consumers can have free access to legal service via many of the vital legal documents that people utilize every day, as well as professional advice to go along with them.

Tyler Todd, a personal injury attorney with the 1LAW St. George office, said the whole reason his firm developed the app was to reach a broader base of individuals who don’t have the means or the knowledge of how to get connected with a lawyer.

Todd said he thinks many people will not even try to get the justice they deserve because of lack of money or confidence in the legal system, and their user-friendly app can get consumers the professional advice they need.

“If you do it wrong from the beginning it’s going to cause more problems,” he said. “You’re going to end up having to hire an attorney to fix all the problems you created by trying to avoid using an attorney in the first place.”

With the 1LAW app, any services a consumer traditionally expects to find inside a lawyer’s office can now be accessed through their mobile device with ease.

It enables communication with a legal professional 24/7, and even if a lawyer is unable for video chat at the time, texting is always an option. Clients are able to stay connected when they need it most.

“Unlike other legal apps or services that charge you for forms and say you don’t need a lawyer, we say that these are forms that everyone should have, but you absolutely do need a lawyer. There may be terms in those documents that may be difficult to understand,” Todd said.

How it works

After the Docubot app has been downloaded, consumers can easily sign-up for the service using an email address, Facebook, Linkedin and Google+. Once the program begins, the user can select “Get Help” and they will be taken to a map of all available attorneys within the area – the search can be narrowed down even further by choosing a particular field of law.

Users can simply choose an icon from the screen and see details about each lawyer and be able to connect with them immediately. The 1LAW app has several innovative features including:

Share and find referrals through a peer-to-peer network.

Automated services for new client intake, important documents and flow of information.

Messaging availability 24-hours a day, seven days a week, offering better communication with clients, using fewer resources.

On-demand video capabilities to save time and still “be there” for clients.

Self-help with basic legal forms like wills, power of attorney and bills of sale.

Document recognition, legal form automation, how-to videos and answers to client’s most frequently asked questions.

You can learn more about the 1LAW network and its app by visiting the 1LAW website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY , St. George News.

