LDS church invites public for Christmas lighting and musical celebrations at temple, tabernacle

The St. George Temple Visitors Center, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Temple Visitors Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This Thanksgiving weekend, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites the public to celebrate the holiday season during the church’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony at the St. George Temple and to hear the Southwest Symphony Strings play seasonal music at the St. George Tabernacle.

Christmas lighting at the temple

This year’s annual day-after-Thanksgiving lighting ceremony on the St. George Temple grounds will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The temple visitors center tree lights will also be turned on to light up the many decorated Christmas trees inside.

The Nativity Exhibit, featuring dozens of nativities, will be open to the public inside the visitors center. The public is invited to enjoy the ambiance of the temple grounds as they are lit up by Christmas lights.

The St. George Temple Visitors Center is located at 490 S. 300 East, St. George. It is open every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas music at the tabernacle

Get in the Christmas spirit with an early holiday concert by the Southwest Symphony Strings this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St.

The local group is a 16-member ensemble composed of symphony players and community musicians under the direction of Norman Fawson. The symphony will ring in the spirit of the holiday season as they celebrate much-loved Christmas songs.

Event details

What: St. George Temple Christmas lighting ceremony. Southwest Symphony Strings at St. George Tabernacle.

When: Lighting ceremony – Friday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Christmas music – Saturday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lighting ceremony – St. George Temple, 490 S. 300 East. Christmas music – St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St.

Cost: Both events are free and open to the public.

