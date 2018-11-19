Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A Ford F-250 pickup truck crashes into an embankment after the trailer separates during a head-on crash on SR-59, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 17, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol released the name of the driver killed in the head-on crash on state Route 59 near Hurricane Saturday afternoon.

Melody Jessop Young, 46, of Colorado City, Arizona, died in the crash reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 18 involving a red 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck pulling a flatbed double-axle trailer and a gray 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Young, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Hintze told St. George News Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — JBS USA’s Swift Beef facility in Hyrum is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef products after an inspection found the products may be contaminated with E. coli. This is the second large-scale recall for the company since October.

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital after her SUV rolled multiple times off state Route 18 just a few miles north of Bluff Street Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — A group of women seeking to preserve the city’s pioneer heritage is planning to turn an historic home in downtown St. George into a small-scale events venue.

During a public meeting Thursday, the St. George City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow an events center to be operated in the James and Manomas Andrus Home, which is designated as a landmark site.

ST. GEORGE — Crowds of children and adults alike gathered at the new Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park to enjoy food trucks, vendors, trails and bike jumps in celebration of the grand opening of the only year-round municipal bike park in the state.

