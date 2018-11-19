Early morning temperatures in the 20s prompt hard freeze warning

Stock image | Photo by SaraTM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Subfreezing temperatures forecast for tonight in parts of Washington County have prompted weather officials to issue an advisory imploring people to bring in pets and cover sensitive vegetation.

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning in effect Tuesday for Utah’s Dixie, which includes the city of St. George and surrounding municipalities. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s from about 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Subfreezing temperatures will also affect Cedar City, where temperatures are forecast to be below-freezing throughout the entire night until at least 10 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing and subfreezing temperatures can be harmful and potentially deadly to pets left outside. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

People are advised to ensure their pets and livestock are kept in a warm environment.

Sensitive plants should either be brought inside or be covered to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. Some appropriate cover materials include newspapers, baskets, tarps and straw.

The National Weather Service also recommends that preparations are made to protect exposed outdoor water pipes.

