2 children sent to hospital after drowsy driver rolls car near Bunkerville

ST. GEORGE — A rollover on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville, Nevada, occurred early Sunday morning when a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover with four occupants on I-15 just a few miles north of Bunkerville. The man driving and his three young children were all injured in the crash, Mesquite Fire and Rescue Capt. Spencer Lewis said.

Two of the children were transported by ambulance to Mesa View Hospital in Mesquite for evaluation and treatment, while the driver and one child were both treated at the scene and released.

One of the children who was initially transported to Mesa View needed specialty care and was transported by Mesquite Fire and Rescue a short time later to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for advanced treatment.

“The child needed orthopedic specialty care to make sure that everything was put back to together correctly, particularly with them being young and still growing,” Lewis said.

A dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the rollover.

“He was not injured but a little shaken after,” Lewis said of the dog’s condition.

At the time of the crash, the driver was heading south on the interstate when he fell asleep for several seconds. Once he was jolted awake, he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll.

All occupants were wearing seat belts properly at the time of the crash, which Lewis said likely reduced the severity of the injuries.

Mutual aid agreements among several rescue agencies in the area helped the man and his children receive quick care, Bunkerville Fire Chief Mike Wilson said. Responders from Mesquite Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department’s Bunkerville station in Nevada, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District in Arizona and St. George Fire Department in Utah team up to provide rapid response and resources for incidents in the region.

