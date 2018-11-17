Grand opening draws crowds of cyclists to Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park

ST. GEORGE — Crowds of children and adults alike gathered at the new Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park to enjoy food trucks, vendors, trails and bike jumps in celebration of the grand opening of the only year-round municipal bike park in the state.

The event began with the singing of the national anthem, short speeches from a few of those involved in the planning of the park and a dedicatory prayer led by Pastor Jimi Kestin of Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike then cut the ceremonial ribbon, releasing crowds of cyclists onto the course.

“Everything about it is awesome. My favorite part is the jumps because you just fly through the air and have fun,” 11-year-old Mason Simmons said.

The bike park, located in the Sand Hollow Wash area between Lava Flow Drive and Tuweap Drive, took nearly six months to complete and cost $1.7 million to build.

The park is made up of tracks, courses and loops for riders of all ages and skill levels, including skill-training areas with gravity jump trails, drop zones and pump tracks.

“The pump track is really cool because it just twists and turns. Honestly, we haven’t had a cool bike park in St. George for a long time and I feel like this is really giant,” 13-year-old Whalen Jensen said.

Saturday’s grand opening celebrated only the first phase of the project. The second phase is projected to begin in spring 2019 and will include a cross-country trail loop, additional pavilions and restrooms, paved parking areas and a playground, costing approximately $300,000-$400,000.

Pike said the city anticipates that the next phase will bring more events, tournaments and tourism dollars to the area.

“We know that people come here and live here for these types of things, it’s part of our quality of life,” Pike said.

City officials have known for a long time that they wanted to do something more that just build a simple park on the property where the bike park is located. County Commissioner Zachary Renstrom recounted asking then-Mayor Dan McArthur, former city manager Gary Esplin and then-leisure services director Kent Perkins about the property when he first moved in down the street from it. They told him they were saving it for something special.

“I so appreciate the vision that these men had,” Renstrom said. “They knew this was a very unique, special area that needed something special. I mean parks are wonderful, but just a flat park with grass on it, they wanted to do something more.”

Snake Hollow is the only year-round bike park in Utah, allowing for continuous training in every season. The city anticipates that the park will host National Interscholastic Cycling Association riding competitions for high school races and possibly mountain biking camps.

“We have so many kids, people of all ages, who are interested in cycling,” Pike said. “So it’s going to be for our community and surrounding communities a great place right within town to be able to have a lot of fun, build your skills, in a really top class kind of manner.”

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

