Head-on collision near Hurricane leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities say a head-on collision on state Route 59 Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday south of Hurricane near mile marker 18 on eastbound SR-18, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg said.

A sedan and a truck pulling a trailer collided head-on, killing a female driver and leaving the other driver with moderate-to-severe injuries. Zaugg said police are still investigating who was at fault.

One lane on eastbound SR-59 was blocked as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but traffic is moving on the remaining open lane and on westbound SR-59.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup