Head-on collision near Hurricane leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Written by Mikayla Shoup
November 17, 2018
EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities say a head-on collision on state Route 59 Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday south of Hurricane near mile marker 18 on eastbound SR-18, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg said.

A sedan and a truck pulling a trailer collided head-on, killing a female driver and leaving the other driver with moderate-to-severe injuries. Zaugg said police are still investigating who was at fault.

One lane on eastbound SR-59 was blocked as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but traffic is moving on the remaining open lane and on westbound SR-59.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.