Brian Head Resort opens ski slopes after crews lay 18 inches of man-made snow

Written by Spencer Ricks
November 16, 2018
Photo courtesy of Mike Saemisch/Life of Brian Head

ST. GEORGE Ski season has officially started in Southern Utah.

Photo courtesy of Mike Saemisch/Life of Brian Head

Brian Head Resort opened its slopes Friday after laying down 18 inches of man-made snow on top of the snowfall it received in October. It’s the second resort to open in Utah after Brighton Resort in Salt Lake County opened on Thursday.

“The snow that came a month ago melted a little bit, but it was good to have it lay down a nice little base for us,” said Ron Burgess, marketing director for Brian Head Resort. “Our snow-making crew put snow on top of that. They’ve been working hard to get some good runs going for our guests.”

So far, there are only two ski lifts open – chair No. 3 on Brain Head Peak and chair No. 6 on Navajo Peak, he said. Based on the Brain Head trail map, most of the runs that can be accessed from these two lifts are green ski runs, which are the easiest slopes to ski or snowboard.

Photo courtesy of Mike Saemisch/Life of Brian Head

“There’s limited terrain open right now, but the terrain that is open is really awesome,” Burgess said.

There is a full terrain park that is open under chair No. 3, Burgess said. All of the services open at Giant Steps Lodge and Navajo Lodge are also open for people to buy and rent skis and snowboards, he said. Night skiing is open only on Fridays and Saturdays right now.

“We’re going to continue opening more terrain as conditions permit,” Burgess said.

Live webcams on Brian Head Resort’s website shows many skiers and snowboarders enjoying the fresh snowy slopes under a full blue sky Friday.

The 2018-19 snow season is expected to be a good one for snow in Utah, Burgess said.

“We’re looking at a La Niña year, which means that the ocean is warm and we’re looking to have a lot of moisture this winter, which will mean we should have lots of snow,” Burgess said. “I wish I could have a crystal ball and say what it’s going to be like for sure, but that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

To find more information on Brian Head Resort or to purchase lift tickets, click here.

