SUU Percussion Ensemble’s multimedia ‘Sci-Fi Odyssey’ will take listeners out of this world

Composite image | Photo of Percussion Ensemble members courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Under the direction of Lynn Vartan and featuring more than just instruments, the Southern Utah University Percussion Ensemble will perform the free concert “A Sci-Fi Odyssey” Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall of the SUU Music Building.

Vartan said in a press release the concert would be “all sci-fi.”

“The concert is centered around a large ensemble piece called ‘Science Fiction’ that pays homage to old sci-fi films,” Vartan said. “It even has voice-over quotes from old films as well as a film montage that will play with it that shows old sci-fi movie bits! Other pieces include the ‘REM Cycle’ by Dustin Schulze and ‘The Martian Chronicles’ by Shaun Tilburg.”

The SUU Percussion Ensemble consists of both music majors and nonmajors and welcomes students with a variety of levels of experience. The ensemble performs historically significant works for percussion, contemporary percussion literature, novelty percussion and traditional nonWestern percussion music.

Several performance opportunities are available to members of the ensemble, including concerts, performances and other promotional events for the College of Performing and Visual Arts, as well as concerts on and off campus.

Jordan Nielsen, a music performance major with percussion emphasis, said that the ensemble’s concerts always have something for everyone, and Sci-Fi Odyssey will be no different.

“This concert is special because of the extremely unique acoustic and electronic instruments that we use,” Nielsen said in the press release. “We also have some pieces featuring video tracks. My favorite piece on the program is ‘Table Music.’ This piece is just three people, their hands, and a table.”

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Percussion Ensemble’s “A Sci-Fi Odyssey.”

When: Monday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall of the SUU Music Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

The concert is free and open to the public.

