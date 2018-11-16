Kurt Bestor brings ‘Peace on Earth’ to the Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kurt Bestor will be performing a concert series at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Kurt Bestor, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This holiday season, award-winning musician Kurt Bestor is coming to the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in December to perform his concert series “Peace on Earth.”

Bestor is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer who has composed and arranged music for over 30 years in a myriad of styles and genres, including over 30 feature-length films, 18 popular albums, numerous national television themes and a mix of live shows and commissioned works for choirs and orchestras.

Performances will take place Dec. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins. Bestor performed at the center last year and looks forward to performing there again.

“The 200-seat theatre creates a special, familial energy,” Bestor said in a press release for the event. “It’s as if close friends have joined me in my living room to listen to the Christmas arrangements that I hold dear.”

Bestor chose peace as the theme for this year’s concert with hopes to instill peace into listeners’ hearts at Christmastime.

“It’s something the world needs a whole lot more of right now,” Bestor said.

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is excited to be the chosen place for visitors to experience this holiday concert. Jan Broberg, director of the Center for the Arts, is a personal friend of Bestor and knows the kind of experience people have at his concerts.

“His music is so beautiful, it just stops you in your tracks,” Broberg said in the release. “We are so lucky to have a musician of Kurt’s caliber come to our theater. There are things you learn about Kurt that you will never see anywhere else. He plays more instruments, shares pieces he’s composed for a smaller venue like ours and he’s funny. I hope as many people as possible get the opportunity to experience ‘Peace on Earth.’”

Bestor will also be performing “A Kurt Bestor Christmas” this December at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are available now for $40 until Nov. 30, after which tickets are $45. For tickets and more information, click here or call 435-674-2787.

Event details:

What: Kurt Bestor Christmas “Peace on Earth.”

When: Dec. 6-8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Admission: $40, then $45 starting Dec. 1.

For more information, click here or call 435-674-2787 .

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews