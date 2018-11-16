Southern Utah weekend weather: Time to bring out your heater

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include sunny skies, with evening temperatures reaching the low 30s and 20s in some areas.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 65 and low of 37, with east-northeast winds of 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 61 and low of 36, with west-southwest winds of 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 59 and low of 32, with north-northeast winds of 3-6 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 32, with west-southwest winds of 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 26, with west-northwest winds of 5-7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 44 and low of 22, with light north-northeast winds.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 59 and low of 29, with north-northwest winds of 5-7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 27, with west winds of 3-8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 22, with north winds of 5-8 mph.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

Friday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 35, with calm winds.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 56 and low of 36, with light and variable wind.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 31, with north winds of 5-8 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

There is a hazardous weather outlook for the eastern third of the state that will kick in Saturday and bring the potential for patchy freezing fog and light snow east of the central mountain chain. The fog and light snow have the potential to create localized slick roadways Saturday night through Sunday morning.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Recent precipitation results in lifting of fire restrictions for portions of Southern Utah; some activities still prohibited.

