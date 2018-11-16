Mark Rogers

Feb. 6, 1980 – Nov. 14, 2018

Mark “Markie” Rogers passed away Nov. 14, 2018, at the Shivwits Indian Reservation. Markie was born Feb. 6, 1980, in Cedar City, Utah, to Penny John and Glenn Rogers.

He grew up on the Shivwits Indian Reservation in Ivins, Utah. He attended school at Santa Clara Elementary, Snow Canyon middle and high schools and Chemawa Indian School, and graduated from Hairitage Hair Academy. He enjoyed working as a clerk at numerous stores.

When he was younger he was a fancy dancer and traveled to many different pow wows. He started to sing with Water Deer drum group. Markie loved to play hand game, sing his traditional songs like sun dance, pow wow, Paiute round dance songs and he was the lead Salt Singer. He also liked to bead, sew, cook and travel.

He would drop what he was doing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Penny (Clarence) John; father Glenn Rogers; sister Amy (Dominic Manning) Wall, brother Jared Wall; nieces Dakota, Toni and Ashley Rogers, Amelia Ramirez, Emma Nava and nephew Anthony Ramirez; and many aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Will and Dewalla Bushhead Rogers, Guy Wall and Eunice Survaior, brother Jamie Rogers and niece Maria Ayala.

Funeral services

A half-night sing will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Shivwits gymnasium.

An all-night sing will be held Monday, Nov. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m., at the Heritage Park Branch LDS Chapel, 240 E. 1060 S. Ivins, Utah.

Interment will follow at the Shivwits Reservation Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.