Driver hits pedestrian in Costco parking lot

Written by Joseph Witham
November 16, 2018
A woman is placed on a stretcher after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the Costco on 3050 East in St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a driver while walking in a crowded parking lot.

Medical personnel respond to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident in the parking lot of the Costco on 3050 East in St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

The incident was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Costco on 3050 East in St. George involving a driver in her early 60s and a pedestrian also in her early 60s.

“The pedestrian was walking on the right side of the parking aisle, and the driver was going down the middle and didn’t see her and bumped her,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Medical personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene to administer treatment to the pedestrian.

The woman suffered an injury to her left knee. She was placed on a stretcher and loaded onto the ambulance.

The driver did not receive a citation, Atkin said.

The incident happened during a bustling shopping hour when people were busy loading groceries into vehicles and pulling into and out of parking stalls.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

