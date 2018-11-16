Driver transported after vehicle runs into fire hydrant on Tabernacle

Toyota Camry came to rest against fire hydrant after driver suffers medical issue while driving on Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who suffered a medical issue veered off Tabernacle Street Friday and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Shortly after 11 a.m. firefighters and officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Main nd Tabernacle streets involving a silver Toyota Camry.

Officers found the Toyota’s front bumper against the hydrant and while checking on the driver found him to be conscious but suffering from “some type of medical issue, but we weren’t able to really talk to him,” St. George Police officer Gage Gardiner said.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the incident, the Toyota was heading west on Tabernacle and instead of negotiating the curve in the roundabout the driver continued forward until the Toyota struck a curb and was stopped by the fire hydrant.

“There wasn’t any damage to the fire hydrant or the vehicle because when the car jumped the curb it took most of the momentum and slowed the car down,” Gardiner said.

The vehicle sustained damage to the undercarriage and was towed from the scene. No citations have been issued.

