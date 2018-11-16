Hirschi Roofing has a special holiday housewarming gift for one deserving family; nominations being accepted

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — An extra-special Christmas gift will come early this year for one household thanks to a giveaway by locally-owned and operated Hirschi Roofing.

Since their father started the business in 1993, the company has always tried to find a way to give back to the community and four years ago owners Robert and Michael Hirschi started giving away a free roof during the holiday season. For Robert Hirschi, it was one of the best decisions they’ve ever made.

“It’s just been phenomenal. It brings tears and goosebumps to me every time,” he said.

Once again he is asking the public’s help to nominate one deserving Southern Utah family to receive a Hirschi holiday housewarming they will never forget.

“We started off struggling growing up. It took a lot for Dad to keep food on the table for us,” Hirschi said. He understands how difficult it can be for families to make ends meet, especially during the holidays and he thinks roof repairs often get put off until it is too late mainly due to finances.

In past years they have helped a single mother with seven kids and two sisters who were tapped out on Social Security and just couldn’t afford it.

The grand prize with a cap of $8,000 will cover the cost for approximately 4,000 square feet of roofing. A second prize winner will have their home insulation upgraded to make it highly efficient and a third runner-up will receive a $200 gift certificate to Melted Massage.

The nomination process began on Nov. 14 and the deadline for entries is Dec. 3. Hirschi said he wants as many families as possible to be eligible this year and is offering a free St. George car wash to the first 10 people who submit nominations. Last year over 100 entries were submitted.

“A lot of them that we go and look at are older homes,” he said, adding that $8,000 is a lot to pull out in one shot. He said the annual program is all about helping families that are in dire need, and the process is simple.

How to nominate

With a brief description of 100 words or less, tell the story of who is being nominated, the reasons why they are deserving of a new roof and what hard times they are going through.

Entries may be submitted on the Easy 101.5 website where a complete list of contest rules can be found. Entries may also be delivered in person at the Hirschi Roofing offices located at 710 N. 1800 East, St. George. Pictures are helpful but not necessary since the homes will be inspected during the selection process.

Three finalists will be chosen from the pool and promoted on the company’s Facebook and users who like the page will have the opportunity to vote for who they believe is the most deserving family. The nominee who receives the most votes by Dec. 17 will be declared the winner and announced live on-air after Dec. 18 on Easy 101.5 and 95.9 The Hawk.

“It’s a great thing. Michael and I would just like to thank the Southern Utah residents and contractors that have kept us in business for the last 25 years, ” Hirschi said. “We are fortunate now that we can give back.”

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney