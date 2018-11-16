Easy 101.5 goes all Christmas, but is it too early? DJs weigh in on the best time for holiday music

FEATURE — When is the appropriate time to start playing Christmas music? Is it cool to break out Eric Clapton’s “Happy Xmas” album before the Thanksgiving feast or must I wait until after the first of December to start blasting out the holiday hits. My grandmother would say any time of the year is perfect. My grandpa, not so much.

It’s a debate that has been raging across American households for decades, sparking up every holiday season as soon as the first sleigh bell rings. Some would say it’s never too early to enjoy the Christmas spirit , while others prefer to celebrate their holidays one event at a time. The subject even has local radio stations divided.

Tom Rezny, program director for Easy 101.5 told St. George News his station has made the switch to an all-holiday format and said it is absolutely never too soon to play Christmas music. He has hits from Bing Crosby, Mariah Carey and Nat King Cole already hitting the airwaves 24-hours a day.

“It fills us all with hope and joy and happiness, and it puts a smile on your face. If it’s come along time or sing along time, it just makes you feel good,” Rezny said.

At 95.9 The Hawk – a classic rock station – it’s way too early unless it’s Motorhead’s “Run Run Rudolph,” which DJ Peter Gunn jokingly said can start playing right now. But for DJ Bill Cash, the next couple of weeks are better to start listening to Christmas tunes.

“If you want to listen to a rock station, once in a while a rock Christmas song comes in,” Cash said, “but, you know, we’re not Walmart.”

KONY Country’s Amy Chesley had her Christmas tree decorated the day after Halloween and considering she has been playing her holiday favorites since July, it is in no way too soon, she said. However, over at JUAN 106, Canyon Media’s Spanish language station, it’s not Feliz Navidad quite yet.

“It is November. It’s not even Thanksgiving yet,” DJ Pedro Magdiel said.”It’s too soon.”

Though normally a great team during their morning show, Planet 105.1 deejays Colleen Rue and Matt Wilber were more than just a little divided.

“You have got to go in a pattern here,” Wilber said and you have to eat Thanksgiving turkey first but maybe that night – maybe.

Rue whose been playing her Christmas melodies since Oct. 15, said start playing it as soon as you want to. “Bring in the Christmas cheer. We all need it.”

Ultimately what matters during this season is not what we are listening to but who we are spending the holidays with. If you are not a fan of Christmas music, sit back in a recliner with an eggnog and relax.

But if you are a fan, crank up the volume anytime, as KONY’s Carl Lamar said, “When you feel it deep within, and have a holly, jolly Christmas.”

St. George News reporter MIKAYLA SHOUP contributed to this report.

