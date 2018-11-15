St. George Police looking for multiple suspects in credit card fraud scheme

Written by Spencer Ricks
November 15, 2018
Undated surveillance footage shows a pickup truck that police say is connected to a credit card fraud scheme. One of the at-large suspects in the case walks through a parking lot of a gas station in St. George, Utah | Photos courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding suspects accused of using stolen credit cards to buy fuel.

Undated surveillance footage shows another suspect in the credit card fraud scheme walking through a parking lot of a gas station in St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

Multiple suspects with different vehicles have been using stolen finance cards and stolen finance card information to buy “large amounts of fuel,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said in a statement.

The scheme has been done at gas stations throughout St. George over the past two months.

Story continues below

“The suspects will fill auxiliary tanks and cans multiple times in a single day,” Atkin said. “Due to the similarities in the different incidents, there is a possibility that they are related.”

In some of the incidents, Atkin said the vehicles had Nevada license plates visible on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

1 Comment

  • Carpe Diem November 15, 2018 at 6:42 am

    OOOPS, some more out of towners hoping to visit the renowned Purgatory Visitor Center and Gift Shop soon. For a large fee, after a few days, you get some fresh air and makes it all worth it! Or maybe not, but think of the tales you can tell. Maybe get a new tat?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.