St. George Police looking for multiple suspects in credit card fraud scheme

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding suspects accused of using stolen credit cards to buy fuel.

Multiple suspects with different vehicles have been using stolen finance cards and stolen finance card information to buy “large amounts of fuel,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said in a statement.

The scheme has been done at gas stations throughout St. George over the past two months.

“The suspects will fill auxiliary tanks and cans multiple times in a single day,” Atkin said. “Due to the similarities in the different incidents, there is a possibility that they are related.”

In some of the incidents, Atkin said the vehicles had Nevada license plates visible on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

