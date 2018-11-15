Right On: The blue ripple, Trump, Kavanaugh and election results

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — Here’s my mid-term election box score:

President Trump: A toss-up

Republican Party: Modest loser

Democratic Party: Modest gainer

Progressives and Greens: Biggest losers

Utah: Mixed bag

Here’s a recap of the action:

President Trump explicitly made the election a referendum on his presidency. While he campaigned vigorously for Republican candidates over the last several months, his message was mostly about himself. Why am I not surprised?

Trump’s next two years could go either way. He may be tempted to strike some deals with Nancy Pelosi: an immigration compromise and infrastructure spending are possibilities. But neither side will want to make the other look good heading into 2020. As a conservative, I’ll be happy with no new major legislation beyond a “dreamer” immigration compromise.

Trump can expect a steady drumbeat of House investigations, casting a shadow over him and his administration. The result could be paralysis as even well-qualified candidates for administration openings choose to avoid the treatment Democrats gave Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican Party lost ground as forecast: The president’s party usually loses Senate and House seats in mid-term elections. But Republican losses fell well short of the blue wave predicted last summer.

Republican candidates in competitive districts who embraced Trump fared better than those who did not, further meshing the party and the president.

Republicans benefited substantially from having to defend only eight Senate seats while Democrats had to defend 26. The slim Republican Senate majority actually grew by a seat or two, giving Majority Leader Mitch McConnell some breathing room.

For me, a Republican Senate is far more important for the conservative agenda than is the House. Trump’s outstanding judicial nominations to federal and appeals court judgeships will continue unabated, seeding the courts with respect for the Constitution for years to come.

Republican losses in the House ended up being close to historical mid-term losses and far less than Democrats’ dramatic losses in 2010. Nonetheless Republicans lost their House majority and with it, any chance to move ahead with the conservative agenda in the next two years.

The best economy in decades wasn’t enough to save Republicans. Good economic news doesn’t seem to help incumbents as much as bad news plagues them.

More ominously, Republicans lost large numbers of college-educated suburban voters, especially women. Additions to Republicans’ rural, blue collar and lesser-educated base mitigated the overall effect, but the trend doesn’t bode well for the long haul.

Democrats watched their hoped-for blue wave turn into a ripple but nonetheless had the most to cheer about.

As the House majority party, Democrats will chair all committees, allowing them to set the agenda and dominate mainstream media headlines. They will likely use their new-found investigatory powers to harass both Trump and his administration.

The new House Democratic majority reflects victories by a new breed of candidates. In many places, Democratic moderates won who rejected the Party’s progressive agenda and instead ran on popular issues like lowering prescription drug prices and protecting “dreamers.”

These newly-elected Democratic moderates are likely to dampen enthusiasm for progressive gambits like impeachment, Medicare for All and free college tuition. Freshmen representatives in swing districts will have to run on their voting records in two short years.

Democratic losses in the Senate came at the expense of vulnerable incumbents running in states Trump won by significant margins in 2016. The Kavanaugh effect played a part: Four Democratic senators who voted against Brett Kavanaugh were defeated while the lone Democrat who voted for Kavanaugh, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, won his race.

Progressives and Greens were hands-down losers this year. Except in safe Democratic districts, progressive candidates lost every contest they entered. Worse, running progressive candidates in toss-up districts hardened feelings among middle-class voters that today’s Democratic Party – the party of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – isn’t for them.

Greens took a beating in a number of states. Washington defeated a carbon tax for the second time in two years. Colorado voters nixed a measure that would have effectively shut down exploration for oil and gas in the state.

Arizona voters turned down a proposition to derive 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Alaska rejected development restrictions on salmon habitats. Montana refused to further restrict hard rock mining.

Utah voters opposed additional gasoline taxes but voted to expand Medicaid. Over the next several years we’ll learn the hard way that we can’t have our cake and eat it too. Expect tax increases.

As of the time I submitted this column, Utah had approved an advisory electoral boundary commission. Yet Salt Lake City’s Scott McAdams showed that Democrats can win without new district boundaries. McAdams was an attractive candidate while Mia Love struggled on several fronts.

There were still uncounted ballots in Utah County, but unless these last votes save her, I’ll be sorry to see a black, female Republican from Utah – almost a contradiction in terms – disappear from the national scene.

With the nation’s political divide wider than ever and posturing for the 2020 presidential election underway, I can only hope that voters will pull back from the brink and that moderates in both parties will take the reins of leadership.

The great American experiment in democracy will be served best from the center, not from alternating extremes.

