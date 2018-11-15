Officials ask for help locating sign stolen from Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

Written by Mori Kessler
November 15, 2018
A sign marking an entrance to the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve on Cottonwood Road was stolen and reserve officials are asking to the public's help in locating it, St. George, Utah, November 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  Officials at the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve called – they want their sign back.

A sign that had marked an entry into the reserve for at least 15 years recently disappeared and officials took to Facebook Wednesday morning asking for help locating it.

“Sometime over this past weekend our beautiful Red Cliffs Desert Reserve sign was stolen off of Cottonwood Road,” according the Facebook post. “If anyone has any information about this incident, or happens to see this sign anywhere, please give us a call.”

The sign was welded into place, so someone really had to work at taking it, Cameron Rognan, the desert reserve’s administrator, told St. George News Thursday.

Reserve officials have filed a report with police, he said.

“A lot of hard work, effort, funding, and pride went into the original creation of this piece of art as well as maintenance over the years to make it a welcoming addition to the Reserve,” the Facebook post reads. “It is missed, and any information would be greatly appreciated. Please spread the word. Thank you!”

Though the reserve initially experienced a bout of vandalism following its creation in the mid-1990s, Rognan said such instances involving the reserve have been few. The theft of the sign is the first major act of vandalism the reserve has experienced in many years.

“We would appreciate it if we could get our sign back.” Rognan said.

The Red Cliffs Desert Reserve can be contacted at 435-634-5759.

