Albert Sumner Gould III

November 15, 2018

March 25, 1967 – Nov. 9, 2018

Albert Sumner Gould III, 51, passed away Nov. 9, 2018, in St. George, Utah. Albert was born in Ridgecrest, California, to Albert Sumner Jr. and Ella Marie Kurtz Gould.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Cobblestone LDS Chapel at 450 W. 3650 South Washington, Utah.
  • A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. prior to the services.
  • Interment at Mesquite City Cemetery, Nevada.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.

 

