MVP Sammi Johnston heads all-region volleyball team

In this 2017 file photo, Snow Canyon's Sammi Johnston, Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Oct. 10, 2017 | File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon High School star hitter Sammi Johnston was named the most valuable player in Region 9, the region’s volleyball coaches recently announced.

Johnston, a senior, helped the Lady Warriors to an overall record of 18 wins and 12 losses this season, including a 9-1 record against Region 9 competition. Snow Canyon tied with Desert Hills as region co-champions.

Johnston finished the season with 383 total kills and a hitting percentage of .268. She also accumulated 279 digs, 70 blocks and 40 service aces, her father and head coach Dave Johnston told St. George News.

Johnston said his daughter has committed to play volleyball for the Salt Lake Community College Lady Bruins and will be graduating high school early to begin attending SLCC in January.

Following are the other members of Region 9’s all-region first and second teams, as voted on by the coaches, in addition to those players receiving honorable mention.

First team all-region

Sammi Johnston (MVP), Snow Canyon.

Kami Bliss, Desert Hills.

Kylee Christensen, Desert Hills.

Halle Sonju, Desert Hills.

Katie Langford, Snow Canyon.

Lizzy Rowland, Snow Canyon.

Aubrey Coffin, Dixie.

Halle Anderson, Dixie.

Second team all-region

Savannah Wilson, Dixie.

Andie Sonju, Desert Hills.

Denim Henkel, Cedar High.

Jaidi Willden, Cedar High.

McKena Carter, Hurricane.

Cloey Murdock, Pine View.

Jael Wilde, Snow Canyon.

Honorable mention

Hallie Remund , Snow Canyon.

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon.

Emma Jacobsen, Desert Hills.

Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills.

Makenzie Kelsch, Dixie.

Shaylee Evans, Cedar High.

London Gubler, Hurricane.

Malia Vasi, Canyon View.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews