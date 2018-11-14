Auto dealership to raise, match funds to purchase reliable transportation for Switchpoint

This 2016 file photo shows the Switchpoint Thrift Store upon its grand opening, St. George, Utah, May 20, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After becoming aware of the need for reliable transportation for the children and families, Second Chance Auto in St. George has chosen to make Switchpoint Community Resource Center the focus of their giving season Christmas tradition this year.

Thayne Harrison, owner of the car dealership, said they wanted to purchase a van for the shelter and were hoping to raise $10,000.

“We will match that in order to buy a $20,000 vehicle with low mileage that will serve Switchpoint for years to come, something they won’t have to worry about breaking down,” Harrison said

Switchpoint’s transport needs include getting children to and from school and afterschool programs, taking clients to doctor’s appointments or to important employment or court appointments.

Carol Hollowell, executive director of Switchpoint Community Resource Center said that one of their goals is to provide as stable a life as possible for the children in the shelter.

“That means keeping them in the same school they attended when they come to us,” Hollowell said.

There are three ways to donate:

Donations are accepted on Second Chance Auto’s website.

Test drive a car at their dealership at 222 N Bluff St., and a donation of $25.00 will be made.

For anyone who purchases a vehicle, a donation of $200.00 will be made by Second Chance Auto in their name.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center has been in existence since 2014 and provides temporary shelter and support for the homeless community in Washington County. Relying heavily on volunteers, additional services include job-training programs through their thrift store, food pantry and Bed ‘n’ Biscuits Dog Daycare facility.

Switchpoint collaborates with over 20 nonprofit partners and local government agencies to offer services on-site to those who visit the center. Beyond food and shelter, Switchpoint Community Resource Center is a stepping-stone to independence for those experiencing homelessness, making poverty a temporary situation.

