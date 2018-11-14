Jan. 23, 1920 – Nov. 12, 2018

Norval Tobice Campbell, 98, passed away surrounded by his family Nov. 12, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was born Jan. 23, 1920, in Pelican Lake, Wisconsin, to Osa Ova Campbell and Susie Alice Bellomy Campbell.

He is survived by a son, Norval Ray (Judy) Campbell, from St. George, Utah, and a daughter, Carol (Ron) Nelson, from SunRiver St. George, Utah; nine grandchildren: Scott, Bryan, Christina, Kami, Mathew, Shawn, Jamey, Caroline, and Candice; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Norval lived the last two years of his life in Sterling Court, where he received excellent care and was loved by all who know him.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints SunRiver 2 nd Branch, 4461 South Country Club Drive, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.