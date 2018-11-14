ADOT dismantling, fencing off site of popular ‘Little Jamaica’

BEAVER DAM — Once considered a hidden gem by visitors and locals alike, a man-made pool fed by a diverted spring on a hillside just above the Virgin River is now being dismantled.

Until the end of this summer, the spot known as “Little Jamaica” in Beaver Dam, Arizona, drew visitors from St. George to Las Vegas and places in between and beyond. A popular spot for a day trip for a family or individuals, visitors were able to sit in the pool while the diverted spring created a waterfall that cascaded down the rock face and into the pool before spilling down into the Virgin River just below.

That’s the oasis Las Vegas resident Beau Bracks fondly remembers from visiting Little Jamaica multiple times each summer. But what he and a friend found there Friday was different vision.

“We’d play in the water, play in the waterfall, sit in the cave underneath the waterfall, and it’s completely gone now,” Bracks said. “I’m kind of devastated. … It’s gone. I’m kind of in shock. I don’t know what to say.”

The spring that created the waterfall and fed the pool has been rerouted to run along the hillside, and while the pool remains, it won’t for much longer.

Drone footage from the YouTube channel upRising shows what Little Jamaica looked like before the spring was rerouted.

So what’s happened?

The Arizona Department of Transportation.

“In the interest of public health and safety and to address the maintenance burden and increased liability it creates for ADOT, we are removing the manmade pool nicknamed ‘Little Jamaica’ within the I-15 right of way,” Ryan Haring, an ADOT representative, said in an email to St. George News.

Little Jamaica sits beneath a bridge that is a part of the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15, and that puts it on ADOT property.

The agency has begun prepping the area for the reconstruction work it will be doing on the bridge in fiscal year 2020. This work is a continuation of reconstructive work done on other bridges in the Virgin River Gorge in recent years.

Read more: A huge relief: Virgin River Gorge bridge work complete, officials say

In a public meeting ADOT held, Harding said some other those in attendance were happy to hear that Little Jamaica would be dismantled due to issues that have plagued the site.

“As was noted during public involvement for the bridge-replacement project, this site frequently has trash, human waste and other types of waste and lacks water-quality monitoring,” Harding said. “Those trespassing on ADOT property to access the spring and pool risk steep slopes to reach it.”

The pool, which was created by sandbags what were fixed together with concrete, will be removed. A fence will be placed around the site to prevent future diversion of the spring, Harding said.

When Sgt. John Bottoms, of the Arizona Department of Safety, spoke about his own experience with Little Jamaica, his descriptions weren’t the most flattering.

“The times I’ve been there to assist with (law enforcement) calls, the place was a cesspool,” Bottoms said. “There was always debris and trash around there, and a lot of used condoms.”

More than once, members of the Arizona DPS were involved in cleaning up the area, which Bottoms also referred to as a site of “over-indulgence” where crimes occurred.

Still, Bottoms noted how popular the site was when it was actually maintained.

“I think there are a lot of people who are going to miss it,” he said.

