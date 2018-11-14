July 18, 1972 – Nov. 8, 2018

Gregory George Mathis, 46, passed away Nov. 8, 2018. He was born July 18, 1972, in Price, Utah, to Frank D. and Marie (Naylor) Mathis. He grew up in Price and graduated from Carbon High in 1990.

Greg married his forever sweetheart Jessica Dawn Turley on Sept. 22, 1995, in St. George, Utah. They have four sons: Joshua Gregory (19), Henry Logan (17), Kyle Edward (13) and Isaac Macfarlane (11).

There are no words to express how much he loved his wife and sons. He devoted his life to his family and friends and was happiest spending time with them working in his shop, riding motorcycles and shooting guns. He enjoyed many adventures with them at Lake Powell on the houseboat, riding snowmobiles and seeing the country from behind the handlebars of his Harley.

Greg’s love of drafting, building design and his drive to provide for his family led him to start MRW Design in 1997. Throughout the years he and his brother, Jeff, along with the MRW team have designed numerous buildings in St. George and the surrounding area as well as throughout the country. His skill and integrity as a businessman and problem-solver was apparent in all his dealings and interactions.

He showed his great love for the community through years of service. As a member of the St. George Lions Club he served in multiple leadership positions and was instrumental in their various charitable efforts. He served on the Winchester Hills Water Board for many years and worked tirelessly to help the people in his neighborhood and community.

He was a fierce friend to all and truly loved people unconditionally. He had a great love for life and lived it to the fullest. Whether you met Greg through casual greetings or business ventures you knew you had the love and support of a true friend from then on. We are all better because we knew Greg.

He is survived by his wife and four sons, parents and siblings Melisa (Brian) Karns, Laurie Mathis Rasmussen, Christina (Ryan) Merrill, Jeff (Kara) Mathis and Sarah (Jeremy) Schulz.

Funeral services

Friday, Nov. 16: Viewing 5-8 p.m., Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Saturday, November 17: Viewing 9:30-11:30 a.m.; memorial service at noon, Cox Auditorium, Dixie State University Campus, 300 S. 700 East, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

