Semi rolls, hay scatters, driver arrested in Iron County

Written by Cody Blowers
November 14, 2018
Semitractor-trailer loaded with hay bales rolls on SR-130 near mile marker 20 in Enoch, Utah, Nov. 18, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE A rollover in Iron County involving a semitractor-trailer loaded with hay on state Route 130 destroyed a truck and sent the driver to jail late Tuesday night.

Cody Otis Parkinson, of Parowan, was booked into Iron County Jail on two misdemeanor offenses, including one count of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and one count of resisting/interfering with an arrest.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover involving a semitractor-trailer hauling a load of hay on a flat-bed trailer near Gape Road on SR-130 in Enoch, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street.

Officers and emergency personnel found the semi resting on its side, while the trailer was located nearby. Broken bales of hay were scattered along the shoulder of the highway.

Cody Otis Parkinson, of Parowan, booking photo, Iron County, Utah, Nov. 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

At the time of the crash, the semi was heading south on SR-130 and as it approached mile marker 20 there was a curve in the road, which the driver failed to negotiate. The truck drifted off the roadway and overturned, separating the cab from the trailer in the process.

Meanwhile, bales of hay spilled off the trailer and littered the roadway.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, Street said, adding that while speaking to Parkinson troopers observed possible signs of impairment.

Later, as officers attempted to place Parkinson under arrest he resisted and fought the troopers, but after a short struggle he was taken into custody and booked into jail without further incident.

