TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
November 14, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Nov. 16 – Nov. 18

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST | Festival of Trees | Admission: $3 or $1 with two cans of food | Location: Virgin River Event Center, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | SUU BDC: A Night of Dance | Admission: $7-10 | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Framed—A Comedy about Art, Marriage, and Ambition | Admission: $30, students $10 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Alice in Wonderland | Admission: $10, with student ID $1 | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Bernstein Birthday Broadway Bash | Admission: $10 adults, $5 students | Location: SUU Music Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Second Studio: Spring Awakening | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dixie’s Got Talent Open Auditions | Admission: $10 individual, $20 pair, $40 group | Location: DSU Gardner Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Open Mic Night at The Lair | Admission: Free | Location: The Lair, 427 N. 200 West Suite 1, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Stand Up Comedy | Admission: $10 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-30 | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | DSU Chamber Singers with special guests, The St. George Chamber Singers | Admission: $5 | Location: Eccles Concert Hall, 100 S. University Ave., St. George.

Family

  • Friday, 9-11 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Talon Craft Fair | Admission: $1 | Location: 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: $3.95 per game | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $10 booth | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Survivor Day – Cedar City | Admission: Donation | Location: Southwest Behavioral Health, 245 E. 680 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Story Book Holiday Parade | Admission: Free | Location: 200 S. to 400 N., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. | Savior of the World: His Birth | Admission: Free | Location: Sterling Church Auditorium, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 3-5 p.m. | Bowling for RSQ dogs+ | Admission: $20 | Location: Dixie Bowl & Billiards, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

