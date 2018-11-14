TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 16 – Nov. 18
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. | Todd Fowler Oil Painter |Admission: Free | Location: 415 S. Dixie Drive. St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Encounter Korea with Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Winter Glow Paint Party | Admission: $25 per seat | Location: 117 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Art Adventures: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs | Admission: $5-10 | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, Parowan.
- Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at One and Only | Admission: $45 | Location: 800 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Porn-Resilient Parenting Workshop | Admission: $97 individual, $127 couple | Location: 393 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Give It A Whirl- Wheel thrown pottery | Admission: $30 per person | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | The Business of Art | Admission: $50 | Location: 950 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Free Visualization Class | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato Love, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Trade Beads & Beadwork | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Cedar City November 17th Build-a-Wreath Workshop | Admission: $40 | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST | Festival of Trees | Admission: $3 or $1 with two cans of food | Location: Virgin River Event Center, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | SUU BDC: A Night of Dance | Admission: $7-10 | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Framed—A Comedy about Art, Marriage, and Ambition | Admission: $30, students $10 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Alice in Wonderland | Admission: $10, with student ID $1 | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Bernstein Birthday Broadway Bash | Admission: $10 adults, $5 students | Location: SUU Music Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Second Studio: Spring Awakening | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dixie’s Got Talent Open Auditions | Admission: $10 individual, $20 pair, $40 group | Location: DSU Gardner Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Open Mic Night at The Lair | Admission: Free | Location: The Lair, 427 N. 200 West Suite 1, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Stand Up Comedy | Admission: $10 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-30 | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | DSU Chamber Singers with special guests, The St. George Chamber Singers | Admission: $5 | Location: Eccles Concert Hall, 100 S. University Ave., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 9-11 a.m. | Toddler Time | Admission: $9 | Location: House of Jump, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Talon Craft Fair | Admission: $1 | Location: 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: $3.95 per game | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $10 booth | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Survivor Day – Cedar City | Admission: Donation | Location: Southwest Behavioral Health, 245 E. 680 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Story Book Holiday Parade | Admission: Free | Location: 200 S. to 400 N., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Savior of the World: His Birth | Admission: Free | Location: Sterling Church Auditorium, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 3-5 p.m. | Bowling for RSQ dogs+ | Admission: $20 | Location: Dixie Bowl & Billiards, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | DeWalt Days Sales Event | Admission: Free | Location: Hurst General Store, 160 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Food Truck Round Up | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | “Love For Dove” Plate Sale! | Admission: Various, donations | Location: Lightfoot’s Chevron Santa Clara, 2275 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Dixie Moving & Storage Thanksgiving Food Drive | Admission: Donations | Location: Harmon’s Grocery Store, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Kimberbell ‘Tis the Season to Sparkle | Admission: $99 | Location: 140 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Beaujolais Festival | Admission: $55-75 | Location: Spotted Dog Cafe, 428 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Wine Club Thanksgiving Dinner | Admission: $25-40| Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Halogyns Headliner | Admission: No cover | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Ruth Plays ICAMA | Admission: Suggested donation $5 | Location: ICAMA, Cedar City.
- Friday 7-10 p.m. | Ruth Ann Sharp and Art Kaufman | Admission: $5 suggested donation | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Acoustic Show at George’s | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. PST | American Made | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 8 p.m. PST | Mickey Utley Band | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Enoch Rising Live | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon | Organ Recitals in November | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Live Music by Kenny Russell | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Local Band – Retro Rising | Admission: No Cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | A Frantic Romantic & Robots Guide to Living Live at Mikes Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m | Hurricane ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Spiritual Dance Jam & Meditation | Admission: $10 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | SUU Volleyball vs. Eastern Washington University | Admission: $3-5 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Dance Jam & Meditation | Admission: $10 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Dixie National Forest Clean Up Day | Admission: Free | Location: Mesa Rim trailhead, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Shop Rides | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Harvest Festival And Turkey Trot | Admission: $5 + 3 cans for adults, 3 cans for children | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Snake Hollow Bike Park Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 1550 N. 2400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | 3rd Annual Thankful Throwdown – Southern Utah’s Partner WOD | Admission: $50 athletes, donation for spectators | Location: CrossFit Cedar City, 65 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Autumn Star Party at Ashcroft Observatory | Admission: Free | Location: Ashcroft Observatory, 745 S. Hillcrest Drive, Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.