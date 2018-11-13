Group of out-of-towners accused of stealing items by removing theft-detection devices

A stock image shows anti-theft devices on clothing in a store | Photo by think4photop/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of five people mostly from Las Vegas were arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a significant amount of items from stores in St. George.

The four women and one man were traveling in a rental vehicle from Las Vegas that was carrying stolen alcohol from Nevada, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said. Keith Wesley, Brianna Shannon, Kassion Wesley and Tarontisha Davis, all from Las Vegas, and Imani Stark, of Seattle, were the five out-of-towners accused of significant retail theft in St. George.

Several people were calling 911 about the suspects stealing items from a number of stores at the Red Cliffs Mall, Atkin said. The group had a tool with the capabilities of removing anti-theft security tags from clothing at stores.

As police started looking for the suspects, the case also received help from another police agency. Because police officers were speaking about the group of suspects over the radio, Atkin said a campus police officer from the Dixie State University Department of Public Safety was able to locate the group at the Starbucks shop at River Road.

“Officers saturated the area and were able to apprehend the suspects,” Atkin said. “It was pretty cool we received help from the Dixie State campus police. Multiple agencies were involved in these arrests.”

Officers found synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the group’s possession. They also found a finance card that didn’t belong to anyone in the group and multiple ID documents of other people, Atkin said.

All five suspects were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with retail theft over $1,500, possessing a detection device for retail theft, possessing spice, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a lost finance card, possessing multiple ID documents that didn’t belong to them and illegally transporting alcohol. They were also all charged with conspiracy because they all allegedly committed the crimes together, Atkin said.

All of the suspects are still in custody at the time of this report.

This was the second group of people traveling in a rental vehicle from outside Utah who were arrested Saturday in St. George. A group of three suspects from California, who were slapped with multiple charges for drugs and forgery, were booked into the jail about two hours before the group in this case from Las Vegas and Seattle were booked.

Atkin said the two groups who were arrested Saturday were “probably not connected.”

