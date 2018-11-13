Maxine Bunnell Austad

Dec. 29, 1917 – Oct. 23, 2018

“MAX”ine Bunnell Austad, 100, of Mesquite, Nevada, left this realm with grace and in peace on Oct. 23, 2018, Sterling Court, St. George, Utah, with her daughter and best friend, Sunny, at her side.

Our centurion was anxious to journey home and be free of her worn down tired vessel she carried so beautifully in this life. She is joining her parents Lamond and Levina Bunnell; brothers Bob, Don, Alton “Al” Bunnell, sister Betty England and son-in-law Lee Anderson; and her beloved husband and son, Grove and Ron.

She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Sunny Anderson of Mesquite, Nevada; sister Ila Gene Sargert, California; daughter-in-law Joan Austad, Montana; granddaughter Stacy Luongo, Montana; stepgrandsons Ken and Terry Bailey, Montana, and Rick Anderson, California; and great-grandchildren Katie, Vanessa, Alex and Justin Luongo and Jake, Brandon, Nick and Patten Anderson, California; great-great-grandchild, GG Anderson, California; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

MAXine was born Dec. 29, 1917, in Provo, Utah, and she lived in Utah and Idaho. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City. Aunt MAX, Mom, GG, was an amazing influence. She was always positive and a beacon of light. She touched many hearts and delighted multitudes with her legendary stories.

She was an incredible lady with an abundance of talent, personality, love and light, a great sense of humor, and always ready for an adventure.

She met her husband, Grover R. Austad, in the spring of 1941 and they were married after being chosen the perfect couple and gifted with an all-expense paid wedding and honeymoon. The spectacular event was held at the elaborate Egyptian Theater in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

She was a professional singer and entertainer, then later worked in the insurance industry and was a cosmetician. She was asked to write articles for the Salt Lake Tribune on fly fishing for women. She and her husband served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pennsylvania, 1975.

MAXine loved golf, water skiing, fly fishing, hunting, archery, oil painting, horseback riding, bowling and traveling, and lived life to the fullest. She even went scuba diving at 93 in Maui, Hawaii. She enjoyed sharing her musical talents professionally and with friends, playing the organ and alto sax; and sang in the barber shop quartets in Great Falls, Montana, and Allegro Chorus in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sunny would like to thank Canyon Home Health/and Hospice, Red Rock Branch and all our wonderful friends for the help and kindness they have shown.

Funeral services

The Celebration of Life Ending will be Friday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m., Sterling Court Theater, 324 N. 168 East, St. George, Utah. A light lunch will be served after.

Another celebration will be in Great Falls, Montana, and interment will be in the Highland Cemetery, to be announced at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.