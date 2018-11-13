Aug. 16, 1936 – Nov. 5, 2018

LaRee Fawcett Laub, age 82, passed away Nov. 5, 2018. She was born in Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 16, 1936, to Melvin C. and Letha Stratton Fawcett.

She married the love of her life, Harvey Laub, May 8, 1956, when he was on leave from the U.S. Army, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Together they had four children: Tammie (Kent) Hunt of Santa Clara, Utah, Janice Sullivan of St. George, Utah, Kathleen (Paul Proctor) Laub of Tooele, Utah, Rick (Dorothy) Laub of Hurricane, Utah; 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Letha Dawn Fawcett Salt Lake City, Utah, Aneita (Neal) Millett Washington, Utah.

LaRee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including Primary President and CTR teacher, she loved every minute.

LaRee loved gardening, farming, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved being with her grandkids, who adored her. She will truly be missed in our lives, but there is comfort in knowing that we will be together again.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister Loretta Doreen Fawcett, brother LeGrande S. Fawcett, granddaughter Amber Tammie Hunt and son-in-law Lonnie Sullivan.

The family would like to thank Dixie Hospice, Alison, Ashley, Roxy and a special thank you to Nichole for their help and loving care.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

There will a viewing prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

