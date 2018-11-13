Paper Jams: Eric Dodge performs ‘That kind of country song’ and ‘Why Not Today?’ at Canyon Media

FEATURE — At a recent St. George News “Paper Jams” session at the Canyon Media Center, Eric Dodge, his brother Andy Dodge and bandmate John Houston performed a selection of favorite numbers.

The video above represents the first of two releases and features two of the songs Dodge played as part of “Paper Jams.”

Click on the media player above to watch Dodge’s first “Paper Jams” video.

The two songs featured in this video are “That Kind of Country Song” and “Why Not Today?”

“That Kind of Country Song” is one that seemingly pokes fun at itself as it implores listeners to go ahead, turn up the volume and sing along, even if they don’t know the words:

‘Cause we need

That kind of country song

That makes you crank it up and sing along

And if you don’t know the words you’ll just sing it loud anyway

I want that kind of country tune

That gets you revved up and lifts your mood

And if you’re feelin’ kinda down you won’t feel that way for long

We need a boot stompin’, line dancin’, song that sparks

some sweet romancin’, honky tonkin’, get you rockin’

That kind of country song.

The other song the group performed, “Why Not Today?”, is also the title of Eric Dodge’s autobiographical book, first published in 2015. The book’s subtitle “Face Your Fears and Chase Your Dreams” plays prominently in the lyrics of the song, which peers into the mind and heart of a soul searching for life’s purpose.

Eric Dodge has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada and has released several albums. For more about Eric Dodge and his music, visit his website.

