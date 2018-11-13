City solicits public input on sale of land for affordable housing project

The approximate location of a planned 55-unit affordable housing apartment complex called RiverWalk Village located at approximately 2450 East and Dinosaur Crossing Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George city officials are inviting the public to give comment on a pending land sale in the Dinosaur Crossing area to make way for a project that promises to deliver much-needed affordable housing units.

During this Thursday’s 5 p.m. City Council meeting at St. George City Hall, a public hearing will be held to discuss the sale of a significant parcel of property with an estimated fair market value of just over $500,000 located at approximately 2450 East Street and Dinosaur Crossing Drive.

The project planned for the property is a three-story, 55-unit apartment complex called RiverWalk Village. The complex is slated to be built on the 4.7-acre parcel just east of Millcreek High School behind the new Grayhawk development. Units will be a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments.

“This is a key part of our overall housing plan. We need this badly,” Mayor Jon Pike said of the planned project.

The $10 million-plus project is being funded by a combination of government grants and private donations. It will feature a mix of market-rate units, units supplied via vouchers from the St. George Housing Authority and units offered on a sliding scale based on income.

The project is being spearheaded by Friends of Switchpoint, the nonprofit group that runs Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George.

“For anyone that doesn’t understand the lack of affordable housing, our market study that we just had updated showed that we still have over 1,800 units that we need today in the affordable range,” Switchpoint Executive Director Carol Hollowell said.

The apartment units are being aimed at the “working poor,” according to the project’s developers.

“These are people that are working – and hard working. They just can’t afford some of our housing prices. So this is needed,” Councilman Jimmie Hughes said.

The project’s long-term outlook will be made possible in part by tax credits.

“It’s an apartment complex that will stay affordable forever,” Hollowell said.

Meeting details

What: Public hearing on land sale.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.

Where: St. George City Hall, 175 N. 200 East, St. George.

