Nov. 8, 1939 – Nov. 8, 2018

Ivan Wiener, of St. George, Utah, died peacefully with his family by his side on his 79th birthday, Nov. 8, 2018.

He was born in 1939 in a small farming community of Cylinder, Iowa, the third of nine siblings, to Orville and Vivian Wiener.

A remarkable tradesman in the craft of carpentry, he traveled the country throughout his life sharing his beautiful woodworking skills and kind spirit. Ivan never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. If you were lucky enough to call him a friend, that bond was for life.

He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and spouse. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.

Ivan is survived by his wife Betty, his children Marilyn, John, Shari and Dyann, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ivan also had an extended family consisting of three stepchildren, five stepgrandchildren and four great-stepgrandchildren. He loved them all as his own and we loved him the same. WE LOVE YOU GRANDPA IVAN!

“A season and time for everything under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1-14.

Ivan has requested no services. May he forever ride a John Deere tractor in heaven.

