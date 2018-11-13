‘Find the Summit Rock’ contest is down to its final rock after KONY listener makes the latest find

Tai Murray trading in his rock for a $10,000 check at the Canyon Media studios for Summit Athletic Club's "Find the Summit Rock" contest, St. George, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of KONY, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Even though his daughter has been looking for triangle rocks for years, it was Tai Murray who came up with the fifth rock in Summit Athletic Club‘s “Find the Summit Rock” annual competition.

While wearing his official rock clue t-shirt, KONY listener Murray ventured out early Friday to Cottonwood Cove Park in St. George, finally getting a chance to search after a busy week around his household. Just five days earlier, his wife had given birth to the newest member of their family.

“The clues were great,” Murray said about being about to triangulate the rock’s location easily this week. He had searched for three days in a row at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer park last week and was standing within feet of Kena Sullivan, who found the fourth rock.

This week he figured it would it would be centered a mile in all directions from the landmarks listed in the clues.

“It was hidden pretty good,” he said, but sure enough, tucked up under a bush by a gas pipeline sign he found the rock and instantly became $10,000 richer. It was perfect timing for all the expenses of life and a newborn baby.

After a quick exchange of his winning rock for a printed check at Canyon Media studios Monday, Murray sat down with 95.9 the Hawk deejays Bill Cash and Peter Gunn to offer advice to the seekers of the final rock on Nov. 17 for the all-in-one day hunt.

Murray said to pay attention to each clue and seek out help from others when you can.

“They have the (Summit) discussion board page which can either hinder or help, but there’s a lot of good ideas on there to put you in different spots,” he said.

He thinks it’s better if you work with a team or friends because it makes it more exciting when you find it. “My rock hunting friends almost left me – they decided to stay and it made it better cause we got to celebrate together.”

On Saturday, Murray will be at the hunt where clues will be released every hour until someone is able to locate the sixth rock. He said he is hoping to help his friend Natalie have the same success.

Murray said the secret is to stay patient, don’t overthink the clues, and don’t stray too far off the trail.

“I think it’s going to be fun just doing one day,” Murray said.

The first clue will be released at 9 a.m. on Planet 105.1.

As an added bonus, anyone who visits a Summit location this week and takes a tour of their facility will be entered into a drawing on Saturday where 10 lucky people will walk away with $100 each.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

Resources

Rules for the 2018 Summit Rock Hunt.

Summit Athletic Club: Website | Facebook | Telephone 435-628-5000 | Addresses: 1532 E. 1450 South and 1973 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney