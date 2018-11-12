Nov. 9, 2018

Our beloved son, brother, and uncle Troy Dean Osmond was called home unexpectedly on Nov. 9, 2018, at the age of 33. He passed away peacefully of natural causes in his parents home in St. George, Utah. Troy was a friend to all. He welcomed everyone with his warm smile and big bear hugs. Everyone who knew him knew that they were loved unconditionally.

Troy had many loves. He loved playing the organ and cello. He loved meteorology and aviation. He loved everything about Christmas and was always known for keeping his Christmas lights up all year long. But of all his loves, he loved being around his family the most.

Troy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a full-time mission in London, England and Louisville, Kentucky. He loved the gospel with all his heart. It brought him such peace and joy through the tough times.

His 15 nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. They all called him their “favorite uncle.” He made each one of them feel special and made sure they knew how much he loved them.

We, as a family, are thankful for the knowledge that we will be reunited with our son, brother and uncle again someday.

Troy is survived by his parents: Merrill and Mary Osmond, St. George, Utah. His siblings: Travis (Maggon) Osmond, Grover, Wyoming; Justin (Kristi) Osmond, Hurricane, Utah; Shane (Brittney) Osmond, Henderson, Nevada; Heather (Kade) Hallows, Salina, Utah; Sheila Osmond, Cedar City, Utah. His loving nieces and nephews: Cassidy Osmond, Clanci Osmond, Emma Osmond, Eve Osmond, Aspen Osmond, Andelyn Osmond, McCall Osmond, Easton Osmond, Keaton Hallows, Cruze Hallows, Lincoln Hallows, Ledger Hallows, Emmitt Frischknecht, Alexis Frischknecht, Parker Frischknecht.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Olive Osmond and Roy and Velda Carlson.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, at noon in the Latter-day Saint Stake Center located at 82 North Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Viewings will be held Monday, Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.