Southern Utah high school student-athletes named to Academic All-State teams for fall sports

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced Academic All-State teams for each of the fall sports.
The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. An award certificate is issued to each of the recipients.
Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises seven 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City:
Girls cross-country
Eliza Allen, Cedar; Summer Bryson, Cedar; Kate Webster, Cedar; Macie Barney, Desert Hills; Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills; Chloe Kockler, Desert Hills; Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills; Jade Poulton, Desert Hills; Madison Hirschi, Hurricane; Rianna Holland, Hurricane; Ashley Lisonbee, Hurricane; Sylvia Brown, Pine View; and Hallie Steel, Snow Canyon.
Boys cross-country
Cooper Despain, Pine View; Tavin Borrowman, Pine View; Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane; Nathan Vaughan, Dixie; Luke Burton, Dixie; Spencer Klomp, Desert Hills; Stephen Engst, Cedar; Dallen Corry, Cedar; and Michael Judd, Canyon View.
Girls tennis
Maeci Hicken, Hurricane; Sydney Dobson, Hurricane; Ashley Stevens, Dixie; Annie Heaton, Dixie; Angela Crooks, Dixie; Keely Madsen, Desert Hills; MaKaty Thorley, Cedar; London Richards, Cedar; and Kennedy Nielsen, Cedar.
Football
David Park, Snow Canyon; Austin Wright, Hurricane; Travis Muir, Dixie; Ethan Emerson, Dixie; Karston Bauman, Dixie; Andrew Giles, Desert Hills; Enoka Fuailetolo, Desert Hills; Bronson Andrus, Desert Hills; Trajan Nielson, Cedar; McCray Webster, Canyon View; and Braydon Cavalieri, Canyon View.
Boys golf
Yash Vyas, Dixie.
Volleyball
Katelyn Philips, Desert Hills; Makinzie Kelsch, Dixie; Anna Mitchell, Dixie; Alexis Martin, Hurricane; Kelsey Gifford, Pine View; and Samantha Johnston, Snow Canyon.
Girls soccer
Sarah Sowards, Canyon View; Drew Morby, Desert Hills; Abigail Larkin, Dixie; Kaite Reid, Dixie; Brooklyn Clayton, Hurricane; Tiara Cafferty, Pine View; Alena Lorentzen, Pine View; and Amanda Bradshaw, Snow Canyon.
Additionally, the following athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area also received Academic All-State honors:
2A girls cross-country
Kangie Bundy, Enterprise; Tressa Carter, Enterprise; Camille Beckstrand, Millard; Aimee Davenport, Millard; and Violet Miller, Millard.
2A boys cross-country
Mason Bartlett, Beaver; Broderick Pollman, Beaver; Keldon Nelson, Enterprise; Dylan Bistline, Kanab; Jaren Camo, Millard; and Alexander Wall, Millard.
1A girls cross-country
Emma Beesley, Bryce Valley; Dallie Johnson, Bryce Valley; Corryn Anderson, Panguitch; and Brittney Henrie, Panguitch.
1A boys cross-country
Nathaniel Sarles, Panguitch; Dallen Torgerson, Panguitch; and James Jeffs, Water Canyon.
1A baseball
Dallen Torgersen, Panguitch; Clayton Pearson, Piute; Kody Sylvester, Piute; Logan Dean, Valley; Cameron Franklin, Valley; Orrin Wood, Valley; and Traven Peterson, Wayne.
2A volleyball
Taylynn Brown, Beaver; Ashlynn Limb, Beaver; and Alexis Haycock, Kanab.
1A volleyball
Brittney Henrie, Panguitch; Brooklyn “Kapri” Orton, Panguitch; McCall Tebbs, Panguitch; Ashlynn Spencer, Valley; and Hannah Morrill, Wayne.
2A girls soccer
Camille Beckstrand, Millard; and Emily Gurr, Parowan.
2A football
Spencer Williams, Beaver; Tyler Hess, Enterprise; Ryan Holt, Enterprise; Dillon Lund, Millard; and Daniel Horton, Parowan.
To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit the UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport. The awards are sponsored by the Deseret News.
Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.