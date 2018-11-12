You don’t have to be a starving artist. 9th annual ‘Business of Art’ conference can help

Composite image of Dixie State University’s Sears Art Gallery, a patron viewing art inside the gallery, and the Business of Art conference logo. | Images courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s Sears Art Gallery is hosting the ninth annual “Business of Art” conference Friday and Saturday to teach visual artists how to effectively market themselves and thrive in the world of art.

Business of Art will kick off with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the museum, located in the Eccles Fine Arts Center. The event will continue with classes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the North Plaza on the DSU campus.

Aside from giving artists the chance to network and build relationships with other artists from across the state, the seminar will explore how to create a successful art business using social media, advertising and more.

“Artists often do not know how to sell their art or make a living with it,” DSU art curator Kathy Cieslewicz said. “The Business of Art not only fills those gaps but also provides inspiration and encouragement for artists.”

Artist Fiona Phillips is the keynote speaker for the Friday evening reception and will present “Art as a Catalyst for Change.” Earning a Master of Fine Arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts, Phillips’ artistry centers on paintings, photography and installation projects. She draws inspiration from childhood memories, old family photos and vintage clothing to create works that address the concerns of being a woman in contemporary society.

Phillips’ work is currently on display at Allen+Alan Fine Art Gallery in Salt Lake City and Split Rock Gallery in St. George.

Artists Doug, Diane and Ryan Adams will present their keynote talk titled “Art as a Family Affair” during the luncheon on Saturday in the Eccles Fine Arts Center. Doug and his wife, Diane, both have a passion for art that has driven them to articulate pieces using two diverse mediums. Doug works with stone and steel to create bells while Diane incorporates recycled glass and metal to create nature-themed art pieces. Doug and Diane’s son, Ryan, also works on some of the projects they create.

Cieslewicz originated and facilitates the Business of Art program. Paul and Susan Bingham, owners of the Maynard Dixon Gallery, serve as honorary founding co-chairs. Business of Art is hosted in collaboration with the St. George Art Commission, Southern Utah Art Guild, Dixie Technical College and Southwest Technical College.

Individuals interested in attending must register by Tuesday by visiting the Sears Art Museum website or calling 435-652-7909. The workshop fee, which covers the Friday reception and Saturday sessions and lunch, is $50.

The Dixie State University Sears Art Museum features six different exhibits throughout the year. Offering a variety of art styles from traditional to contemporary, the gallery exists for the enjoyment and education of Dixie State University students and the community.

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s ninth annual “Business of Art” conference.

When: Reception Friday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. and classes Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Friday reception at DSU’s Sears Art Gallery. Classes Saturday at the North Plaza on campus.

Cost: $50, including lunch. Register by Nov. 13 by visiting the Sears Art Museum website or calling 435-652-7909.

