Santa Clara Elementary flag ceremony part of larger focus on honoring veterans

Santa Clara Elementary Veterans Day flag ceremony, Santa Clara, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by and courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Staff and students of Santa Clara Elementary culminated their days-long celebration of veterans Monday morning at a neighborhood flag ceremony that paid tribute to area veterans, particularly those with a connection to the school.

Organized by Santa Clara elementary teachers Cindy Davis, Amanda Nash and Heidi Rowley, the short ceremony featured a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in sign language by second grade students at the school.

Cub Scout pack 510 of the Boy Scouts of America performed the flag raising, after which everyone was invited to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance” and sing the national anthem.

“I found a quote that said, ‘Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it,’” Davis said in her remarks at the ceremony.

Davis implored each student, as they progressed through their life, to always remember those who sacrificed so much for the freedoms each student enjoys.

Veterans in attendance were given special seating and had the opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their service.

The ceremony was part of the school staff’s larger focus on doing their part to teach the students to honor veterans now and throughout their lives, Davis said.

Throughout the previous week leading up to Monday’s Veterans Day observance, students were invited to wear red, white and then blue to school, and then Monday the students were asked to wear either red, white and blue or camouflage to honor the veterans who attended the ceremony.

The school also created a large mural in their main hall where students wrote the names of veterans in their families. Other classroom artwork honoring veterans was displayed on the walls and attending veterans were able to take a tour of the school and see what the students had created.

Santa Clara Elementary principal Nadine Hancey said they always try to focus on veterans in November, but they had never held a ceremony quite like Monday’s.

Written by HOLLIE REINA.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews