Memory Matters invites Southern Utah caregivers to ‘Stump the Chump’ Q&A about Alzheimer’s, dementia

ST. GEORGE — Noted physician assistant Helle Brand will be presenting a “Stump the Chump” Q&A this week in support of people with memory loss conditions.

Caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are encouraged to attend this free program at the St. George Library Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come with any questions, observations or concerns about their loved ones that they have not been able to address with their doctors.

Brand is a noted lecturer on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia conditions, speaking to medical groups, Native American communities, faith-based groups and assisted living facilities, and she is a favorite presenter at Memory Matters’ “Early Stage Memory Loss Series.”

She has helped plan and participated in multiple practical workshops for caregivers who have loved ones in the moderate or advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. She has also participated as a speaker and planner for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Desert Southwest Chapter conference on Alzheimer’s disease.

Brand earned her physician assistant degree through Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, and her bachelor of science in physical therapy through Ithaca College in New York.

As a physician assistant and former physical therapist, Brand has spent most of her medical career working with those with cognitive disabilities and has specialized in dementia processes for the past 15 years. She currently provides memory-related care at Intermountain Healthcare’s River Road Internal Medicine and Southwest Neurology clinics.

Prior to joining Intermountain Healthcare, she was employed at Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix and at the Memory Disorders Clinic through the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. Her interests lie in education and counseling related to dementia and looking at the effects of dementia on the patient and on the extended family.

Brand strives to address the body, mind and spirit through person-centered care when working with patients and their families and helps provide tools for successful day-to-day living with dementia. She counsels on medical issues, caregiver concerns and needs and community resources.

The program is sponsored by Memory Matters Utah/Nevada and Intermountain Healthcare. For more information, contact Memory Matters Utah/Nevada at 435-319-0407 or email janet.labrum.mmu@gmail.com.

Event details

What: Memory Matters Utah/Nevada Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services and Intermountain Healthcare “Stump the Chump” Q&A event featuring Physician Assistant Helle Brand.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

