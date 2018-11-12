Dixie Classic raises nearly $200,000 for scholarships in its 29th year

This year’s sold-out Dixie Classic golf tournament comprised 54 teams who collectively raised $196,900 for Dixie State University scholarships, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie Classic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Foundation’s 29th annual Dixie Classic golf tournament recently raised $196,900, for Dixie State University student scholarships and other youth-serving programs in Southern Utah, offering participants an opportunity to “golf for good.”

“The 29th Dixie Classic was a tremendous success,” said Lance Brown, DSU development officer and Dixie Classic committee member. “It was truly humbling to see so many volunteers, sponsors and community partners come together to put on such an amazing and impactful community event.”

The Dixie Classic has become a driving engine for many young people in Southern Utah to pursue their passions and live their best lives. Through the Dixie Foundation, proceeds from the tournament fund scholarships to Dixie State University for both general student aid and athletics.

This year’s sold-out event took place at Sunbrook Golf Club. Participants were invited to a dinner to kick off the three-day event, which included shotgun rounds of golf, a derby, dinner banquet and silent auction, as well as an awards ceremony and prizes for winners of the tournament.

The winning team included Jay Don Blake, Miranda Blake, Garrett Hannig and Rusty May.

“It was an honor to build upon the extraordinary efforts of the former Dixie Classic Committee,” Ronda Neilson, Dixie Classic committee member, said. “We are already planning and looking forward to next year as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dixie Classic.”

Some of this year’s title, premier and partner sponsors include 3D Foundation, Dixie State University, Sunroc Construction & Materials, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, Walker Edison, EnergySolutions and more.

“I want to say a special thanks to this year’s title sponsor, 3D Foundation,” Brown said. “They came through big time. I would encourage everybody to educate themselves about the amazing things they are doing by visiting their website at 3dfoundation.org.”

This event is made possible by the Dixie Classic Committee and the Dixie Foundation, a 501(c)3 foundation in St. George committed to changing lives.

For more information, visit the Dixie Classic website.

