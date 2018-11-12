Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Screen capture from St. George News "What's Going There" show, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

FEATURE — During the semiannual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October, church president Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 12 new temples, including one in Washington County.

If you’ve been patiently – or maybe impatiently – waiting to find out where the new temple will be going in Southern Utah, Linx Commercial Real Estate has some ideas for you in this episode of the new St. George News show “What’s Going There.”

ST. GEORGE — Two workers died by electrocution and another was injured Saturday when industrial equipment touched a power line at a potash mine in northern San Juan County.

ST. GEORGE — Fire departments across Utah have deployed firefighters, engines, trucks and other apparatus to assist the thousands of firefighters battling multiple blazes burning in California. One of which, the Camp Fire, is now the most destructive fire in the state’s recorded history, resulting in 23 dead and more than 35 missing.

ST. GEORGE — Three organizations are teaming up this Thursday to host the “Community Volunteer Fair” to connect volunteers and organizations in need in Southern Utah.

More than 40 nonprofit, faith-based, community and government organizations will share their volunteer and donation needs.

CEDAR CITY — Two women and their dogs escaped injury when their Cedar City home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of the residential fire on 200 North near 4200 West where they found flames and smoke pouring from the roof on the home’s east side.

