‘Wasn’t able to quite make it’: Driver gets truck stuck in Virgin River

Written by Mori Kessler
November 12, 2018

ST. GEORGE  An attempt to test the four-wheel capabilities of a Dodge pickup got it stuck in middle of the Virgin River Monday afternoon.

A Dodge pickup truck ended up stuck and partly submerged in the Virgin River after an attempt to cross the waterway came up short, St. George, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Tom Schultz, St. George News

Around 2:15 p.m., first responders received a report that a truck was in the Virgin River just below the Interstate 15 overpass around milepost 5.

Initial reports were unclear at first if the truck had ended up in the river after running off the interstate or was originally below the overpass, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

“Once we arrived on scene we found that vehicle had been just down driving underneath to overpass and tried to cross (the river) and wasn’t able to quite make it,” Hooper said.

While the Dodge truck became partly submerged, a friend of the driver attempted to pull the Dodge out with his Toyota Tundra. The Tundra ended up getting stuck in the mud on the river bank.

The driver of the Tundra, who identified himself as Jack, said his friend had just bought the Dodge from someone in the nearby Walmart parking lot. The seller encouraged them to check out the truck’s four-wheel drive.

“He almost made it across the river,” Jack said, adding he didn’t think the Dodge’s four-wheel drive kicked in at the time.

Aside from some embarrassment and what one responder called a “case of the Mondays,” no injuries resulted from the incident.

