Driver crashes into tree on SUU campus

Scene of a single-vehicle collision with a tree on 800 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Department of Public Safety, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver crashed his pickup truck into a tree on the Southern Utah University campus Monday morning after reportedly suffering a medical issue.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near the America First Event Center on the SUU campus.

Joshua Neilson, acting chief of SUU’s Department of Public Safety, said the adult male driver, who was not a student at the university, was heading north on 800 West when he “had a medical episode which caused him to veer off the road and impact a tree.”

The man, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The pickup truck, an older-model gray Ford pickup pulling a utility trailer, sustained moderate front-end damage, including a broken headlight and damaged bumper on the passenger side.

No citations were issued, Neilson said. Cedar City Police officers also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews