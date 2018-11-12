Driver crashes into tree on SUU campus

Written by Jeff Richards
November 12, 2018
Scene of a single-vehicle collision with a tree on 800 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Department of Public Safety, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver crashed his pickup truck into a tree on the Southern Utah University campus Monday morning after reportedly suffering a medical issue.

Scene of a single-vehicle collision with a tree on 800 West, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Department of Public Safety, St. George News / Cedar City News

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near the America First Event Center on the SUU campus.

Joshua Neilson, acting chief of SUU’s Department of Public Safety, said the adult male driver, who was not a student at the university, was heading north on 800 West when he “had a medical episode which caused him to veer off the road and impact a tree.”

The man, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The pickup truck, an older-model gray Ford pickup pulling a utility trailer, sustained moderate front-end damage, including a broken headlight and damaged bumper on the passenger side.

No citations were issued, Neilson said. Cedar City Police officers also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.