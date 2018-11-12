Sub-freezing temperatures prompt warning to cover plants, bring in pets

Written by Joseph Witham
November 12, 2018
Stock image | Photo by SaraTM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Sub-freezing temperatures that could be deadly for pets and destructive to plants are forecast for the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In St. George, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees from about 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. In Cedar City, temperatures are forecast to be below-freezing throughout the entire night until at least 10 a.m.

The freezing temperatures are also expected to affect northern Arizona and southern Nevada, where a hard freeze warning is in effect in Mesquite.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing and sub-freezing temperatures can be harmful and potentially deadly to pets left outside. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

People are advised to ensure their pets and livestock are kept in a warm environment. Plants should be covered to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. Some appropriate cover materials include newspapers, baskets, tarps and straw.

The National Weather Service also recommends that preparations are made to protect exposed outdoor water pipes.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.