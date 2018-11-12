Sept. 3, 1952 – Nov. 11, 2018

Glen Wade Mack of Pine Valley, Utah, passed away on Nov. 11, 2018, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by family. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on Sept. 3, 1952, to Duncombe Wade Mack and Melva Ortell Bronson.

Glen loved living in Pine Valley and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He was known for his kindness, generosity and willingness to help out anyone in need. Glen loved to make others laugh through his fun sense of humor and lighthearted nature. He had a deep love and respect for animals and nature – especially for his three dogs. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Glen is survived by his wife Eva Mack; his children Michelle Hancock, Alicia Zapanta, Sherry Mack and Joshua Mack; Eva’s children Dan-Anders Cunow, Ann-Katrine Blake, Britt-Marie Buhanan, Melaniya Buschnyj and Peter Buschnyj; as well as 18 grandchildren.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents Duncombe Wade Mack and Melva Ortell Bronson, and granddaughter Gabriela Nicole Dils.

Funeral services

His memorial services will be held at the Pine Valley Chapel on Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. 52 W. Main St., Pine Valley, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

